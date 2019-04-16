Final election results: UTJ - 8 seats, Likud - 35

UTJ strengthens by 1 seat at the expense of LIkud, which gets 35 seats like Blue and White.

The chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Judge Hanan Meltzer, will present tomorrow, Wednesday, the results of the elections for the 21st Knesset to President Reuven Rivlin.

According to the results, the Likud party garnered 35 seats, as did the Blue and White list.

The two haredi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, each received 8 seats, followed by Hadash-Ta'al with 6 seats, and the Labor Party, which also receives 6 seats.

The Yisrael Beytenu party receives 5 seats in the new Knesset, the United Right list 5, Meretz - 4 seats, Kulanu - 4 seats, and Ra’am-Balad 4 seats.

The New Right party garnered 22 more votes, but Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked are short another 1,454 votes to pass the electoral threshold.

President Reuven Rivlin today continued his round of consultations with representatives of Knesset factions regarding their recommendations as to who should hold the premiership.

Netanyahu received 65 recommendations and Benny Gantz 45, which will oblige the president to give Netanyahu the task of forming the government.