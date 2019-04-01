Islamic Jihad planning a terror attack

Security sources on Monday afternoon reported "unusual activity" by the Islamic Jihad terror group near the Gaza-Israel border fence.

In light of the reported upcoming ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, it may be that the Islamic Jihad is working to sabotage the agreement by carrying out attacks near the border.

The agreement - which Hamas has stressed is not a peace agreement - would allow the Qatari funds into Gaza and ease restrictions on both Gaza's fishing area and its border crossings with Israel. It is expected to be signed within the coming days.

Earlier on Monday, Israel - with the approval of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who currently serves as Defense Minister as well - expanded Gaza's fishing zone to fifteen nautical miles (27.7 kilometers), despite the recent rocket fire from Gaza.

Last month, Hamas arrested dozens of Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza and confiscated weapons and rocket launchers in an attempt to stop Islamic Jihad terrorists from deteriorating the security situation on the Gaza border and try to bring about a war with Israel.