Report: Israel implementing agreement with Gaza

Israel has begun implementing the agreement with Gaza, expanding the fishing zone to 6 nautical miles in northern and central Gaza, Al-Akhbar reported.

The Arabic newspaper also noted that the fishing zone will be further expanded to 15 nautical miles later on.

According to Al-Akhbar, Israel is allowing additional trucks into Gaza, and a foreign delegation will arrive later this month to follow the Hamas-led enclave's humanitarian situation.

At just prior to 5:00p.m. Sunday, Gaza terrorists attempted to fire a rocket at Israel. The attempt activated Israel's Color Red air raid sirens, but fell short of the border.

Earlier on Sunday, at 12:45a.m., five rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, landing in open fields.

Despite the rocket fire, Israel on Sunday reopened the Erez Crossing between Gaza and Israel