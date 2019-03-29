Poll: Significant lead for the right-wing bloc

New poll conducted for the Maariv newspaper gives the right-wing-haredi bloc 66 seats, as opposed to 54 for the left-wing bloc.

A poll conducted for the Maariv newspaper and published on Friday found that the Blue and White party continues to lead with 30 seats, while the Likud enjoys 29 seats.

The Labor Party, headed by Avi Gabbay, wins eight seats in this poll. Hadash-Ta'al has seven, as does the New Right headed by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.

The Union of Right-Wing Parties enjoys six mandates, as do United Torah Judaism and Shas.

Meretz wins five seats, Kulanu headed by Moshe Kahlon has four Knesset seats, as do Yisrael Beytenu headed by Avigdor Liberman, Zehut headed by Moshe Feiglin and Ra’am-Balad.

The Gesher party, headed by Orly Levy-Abekasis, is on the verge of passing the electoral threshold, with 3%.

Looking at the blocs, the right-wing-haredi bloc win 66 seats, compared to just 54 which go the left-wing-Arab bloc.

The poll was conducted for Maariv by the Smith Institute headed by Rafi Smith among 650 people, as a representative sample of the adult population in Israel (among those aged 18 and over).

A poll released earlier on Friday by i24NEWS and Israel Hayom gave the right-religious bloc a strong majority of 68 seats compared with the left's 52 - but also showed the center-left Blue and White party regaining its position as largest party.

According to the poll, conducted by Maagar Mochot, Blue and White would receive 32 Knesset seats, with Likud trailing behind at 28.

The poll nearly parallels a Yediot Aharonot poll released the same day, which gave Blue and White 31 seats and Likud 27. However, the Yediot Aharonot poll gave the right-wing bloc 64 seats and the left-wing bloc 56.

Yet another poll, published by the Makor Rishon newspaper, predicted that the Likud party would receive 30 seats in the upcoming election, with Blue and White coming in second at 29.

In this poll as well, the right-haredi bloc comfortably retains the majority at 64 seats.

