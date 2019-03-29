Poll: Gantz leads, but right-wing bloc is larger

A week and a half before elections, Blue and White wins 31 seats and the Likud 27. The right-wing camp has 64 seats.

A poll published on Friday by the Yediot Aharonot newspaper shows that the Blue and White party headed by Benny Gantz continues to lead the Likud led by Binyamin Netanyahu - but the right-wing bloc is larger than the Arab-left bloc, and Netanyahu has a greater chance of forming the next government.

The poll, conducted by Dr. Mina Tzemach and Meno Geva of the Midgam Institute, gives the Blue and White list 31 Knesset seats, while the Likud receives 27 seats.

The Labor Party wins nine Knesset seats, followed by United Torah Judaism with seven seats, Hadash-Ta'al with seven and the New Right with six seats.

Five parties receive five seats each: Shas, Meretz, the Union of Right-Wing Parties and Zehut. Yisrael Beytenu and Ra’am-Balad each receive four seats, while Orly Levy-Abekasis’ Gesher party does not pass the electoral threshold with only 2.7%.

In terms of blocs, the right together with the haredi parties leads the way with 64 seats, compared to the left bloc, which together with the Arab parties has just 56 seats.

The poll was conducted among a representative sample of the entire population of Israel aged 18 and over.