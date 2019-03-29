New poll: Likud beats Blue and White by 1 seat

In third poll published in one morning, Likud climbs to top spot, right-wing bloc retains majority.

A new poll published Friday by the Makor Rishon newspaper predicted that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's Likud party would receive 30 seats in the upcoming election, with the rival Blue and White party coming in at 29.

The poll, conducted by Direct Polls, slightly contradicted two polls published earlier Friday, which gave the Blue and White party the largest number of Knesset seats, but gave the right-wing bloc a majority.

In the Makor Rishon poll, Likud leads Blue and White by a single seat, and comfortably retains the majority at 64 seats.

According to the Makor Rishon poll, Labor would receive nine seats and the Arab Hadash-Ta'al eight seats, with the United Right and New Right parties scoring seven each. Left-wing Meretz would receive six seats, as would Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ and Sephardic-haredi Shas.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party, Moshe Feiglin's Zehut, and the Arab Ra'am-Balad would each receive four Knesset seats.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu and MK Orly Levi-Abekassis' Gesher do not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll also showed that 46% of Religious Zionist voters plan to vote for the United Right, 30% plan to vote for the New Right, and 10% plan to vote for Zehut. Six percent of the community plans to vote for the Likud, 1.5% plans to vote for Blue and White, and 2% plan to vote for other parties.

Significantly, 4.5% of Religious Zionists have not yet decide who they will vote for.

The poll has an error margin of 4%.