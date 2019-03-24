PM takes off for Washington

Netanyahu to meet Monday with President Trump and will address the AIPAC conference on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took off for Washington on Saturday night, where he will meet US President Donald Trump and speak at the AIPAC annual policy conference.

Before taking off, Netanyahu said, "I'm going to talk to President Trump about the historical recognition of the Golan Heights and about Iran. The cooperation is unprecedented. "

Netanyahu added, "There has never been such a connection between an Israeli prime minister and an American president."

He also discussed the rare interview he gave to Channel 12 News on Saturday evening and said, "You saw that I gave a full interview and answered a lot of questions. When I do not give interviews, they ask why, and when I give an interview, they ask why," he said.

Netanyahu will meet with Trump at the White House on Monday, and the two will hold another meeting as part of a dinner on Tuesday.

Netanyahu will discuss with President Trump the Iranian aggression, Iran's attempts to establish military bases in Syria and how to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The two will also discuss strengthening security and intelligence cooperation.

Netanyahu will be hosted at the Blair House, the official guesthouse of the US president, and will address the annual AIPAC conference on Tuesday morning.

After his speech at AIPAC, Netanyahu will hold a series of political meetings on Capitol Hill, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with the leadership of the Senate and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. There will also be meetings in the House of Representatives with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with the leadership of the House of Representatives and with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.