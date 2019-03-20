

Trump to host Netanyahu next week PM netanyahu to meet President Trump in Washington for 2-say meeting next week. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Netanyahu, Trump Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC, the White House announced Wednesday. "President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to the White House from March 25 to 26, 2019. The President and the Prime Minister will discuss their countries' shared interests and actions in the Middle East during a working meeting on March 25. The President will also host the Prime Minister for dinner on March 26," the White House announced.

