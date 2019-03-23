Netanyahu: Blood libel against me by Gantz, Lapid

PM says he's 'proud' of successful investments, notes that Blue and White leaders Lapid and Gantz 'went bankrupt.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told Channel 12 in an interview on Saturday night that Blue and White party leaders are spreading shameless lies and blood libels about him.

"I'm on my way to Ben-Gurion Airport to travel to a meeting with US President Donald Trump," Netanyahu said. I decided to stop by the studio because I have to stop this wave of lies that [Benny] Gantz, [Yair] Lapid, [Moshe] Ya'alon and [Gabi] Ashkenazi] are shamelessly spreading."

"Most of them fell by the wayside already and most of them will fall in the future as well," Netanyahu said about the criminal cases against him.

"I didn't hold shares in a steel company - that's the first lie. I didn't hold shares in submarines or steel or electrodes which manufacture steel. I mean to say that I didn't hold shares when I was a member of the government. As a Knesset member (in the opposition), it's allowed."

"I did own shares in a steel company while I was a member of the opposition. I bought shares from my own money, sold them, reported them and paid taxes on them," Netanyahu stressed. "The claim that I earned a shekel on the submarines is a total lie. I did not earn a shekel on the submarines."

"Over the years I had quite successful investments. I'm proud of that fact, contrary to Lapid and Gantz who went bankrupt. I understand economics and business. I'm not Gantz who bankrupted his company, I'm not Ashkenazi who got into trouble with oil and I'm not Lapid who doesn't understand anything about economics."

"Why didn't I object to the sale of submarines to Egypt? Security reasons only! They are trying to force me to reveal a state secret, but I won't be dragged into it." Netanyahu stressed. "There are secrets that only the prime minister knows."

Police have stressed that the Prime Minister is not suspected of any connection to the submarine affair.