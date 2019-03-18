'Rabbi Ettinger's work will live on despite his murder'

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday eulogized Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, the second Israeli killed as a result of a pair of terrorist attacks in Samaria Sunday morning.

Rabbi Ettinger was critically wounded in one of the shooting attacks Sunday morning, and was evacuated to Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva. There, despite the efforts of the hospital staff, Ettinger was declared dead Monday morning.

“Heart-breaking news of the death of Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger who was injured in yesterday's terrible terrorist attack that also claimed the life of First Sergeant Gal Keidan,” said Rivlin.

The president, noting Ettinger’s prominence in the national-religious community as an educator and yeshiva dean, said the victim’s work would “continue and be amongst us” even after his death.

“I was able to get to the hospital yesterday to be with his family who were praying for his recovery. I embraced them on behalf of all Israelis and was overwhelmed by their strength. Rabbi Ettinger's life's work will continue and be amongst us even after his passing, and the strength he gave his pupils and the community he led will continue to strengthen us through the enormous grief and sorrow.”

A 47-year-old father of 12, Rabbi Ettinger was a resident of the town of Eli in Samaria.

Nineteen-year-old Gal Keidan, an IDF sergeant, was also killed in the attack. A second soldier was seriously wounded.