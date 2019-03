Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, who was critically wounded in terror attack Sunday, dies after succumbing to wounds.

Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, one of the three Israeli victims in a pair of terror attacks in Samaria on Sunday, has passed away, after succumbing to his wounds on Monday.

Ettinger, 47, a resident of the Israeli town of Eli in Samaria, is survived by his wife and 12 children, ages one to 20.

A prominent educator in the national-religious sector, Rabbi Ettinger served as the dean of the Oz V’Emunah hesder yeshiva in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood of south Tel Aviv.