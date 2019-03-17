The Israeli man killed in a combination stabbing and shooting attack in Samaria Sunday has been identified as a 19-year-old IDF sergeant from the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva.

An IDF spokesperson said the man killed in Sunday’s attack was 19-year-old Gal Keidan, a sergeant in the Israeli army’s 334th artillery battalion.

Following the attack Sunday, Keidan was posthumously promoted from the rank of sergeant to Staff Sergeant, the IDF said.

Keidan was stabbed and killed by an Arab terrorist during the attack at Ariel Junction Sunday morning. A second soldier was seriously wounded Sunday, when the terrorist cell responsible for the attack at Ariel Junction opened fire at the Gitai Avisar Junction west of Ariel.

A third Israeli, 47-year-old Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, was also wounded in the attacks Sunday morning.

The two attacks, which took place a few miles apart in western and central Samaria, were carried out by a single terrorist cell, Israeli authorities say.

According to an initial investigation into the attacks, it appears that a terrorist who had hid in an illegally-built Arab store near the entrance to Ariel, then approached Keidan, stabbing him to death, and stealing his firearm.

The terrorist then shot Rabbi Ettinger, and at Gitai Avisar Junction, shot a second IDF soldier.

Rabbi Ettinger is listed in critical condition, while the second IDF soldier is in serious condition.