Terrorist hid in illegal store near attack site

Terrorist who carried out double attack hid in illegally-built store near Ariel Junction before committing attack at the site.

The hunt for the terrorist who committed a deadly double attack at the Ariel junction is under way, but an initial investigation into the incident has already revealed that the terrorist hid in a store near the Ariel Junction before launching his attack.

This store is part of an illegal complex of shops and businesses that has gradually developed over the past few years in the vicinity of the Ariel Junction, without significant enforcement measures by the law enforcement authorities.

The Civil Administration issued demolition orders for buildings, but in practice did not enforce the law or actually implement the orders.

The Regavim organization said in response that "the terrorist found refuge in a place that illustrates the 'broken windows theory' according to which ignoring 'minor' instances of law-breaking will lead to a rise in serious crimes."