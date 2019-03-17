Condition of wounded 'very serious'

Dr. Ram Sagi, The deputy director of Beilinson Hospital, provided an update on the condition of the two people who were evacuated to the hospital from the double terror attack that took place this morning in Samaria.

"Two injured people arrived at Beilinson Hospital. One was seriously injured, with a head injury, and arrived just a few minutes ago and is being treated in the trauma room," noted Dr. Sagi.

"The other person is in very serious condition. He arrived about 10 minutes ago with a chest and stomach injury and is now being evaluated in the trauma room. We will know more details later," added Sagi.