PM's son on unpaid leave

Yair Netanyahu, who works for Shurat Hadin, placed on unpaid leave until after the elections because of his comments on social media.

The Shurat Hadin organization recently decided to stop Yair Netanyahu's employment and place him on unpaid leave until after the elections, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

The son of the prime minister has been working for over six months for Shurat Hadin, which represents terror victims in Israel and around the world.

A source in the organization said that the reason for the decision was the comments made by Yair Netanyahu on social media since it was decided to advance the elections, such as the tweet that he published on Monday against President Reuven Rivlin.

The organization confirmed the report but stressed that the decision was made jointly and with mutual understanding, and that Yair will be able to return to work after the elections. "Our organization cannot involve politics," said attorney Nitsana Darshan Leitner, director of Shurat Hadin.

Sources close to Yair Netanyahu and the prime minister, however, claimed that the situation was completely reversed, and that Yair is the one who requested the unpaid leave.

The younger Netanyahu is very active on social media but has been criticized for some of his posts. Last November, he came under fire after penning a scathing Facebook post calling Israeli media personality Ofira Assayag a “crude beast”.

Several weeks earlier, Yair called veteran journalist Amnon Abramovich a "garbage can, stupid, and a Soviet propagandist...the nation of Israel hates him."

In December, Facebook blocked Yair Netanyahu’s account after he shared content banned by the platform that called for avenging the deaths of Israelis killed by Palestinian Arab terrorists.