Yair Netanyahu: They've been at my father for 30 years

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's son Yair slammed the media and leftist journalists, saying that they've been attacking his father for thirty years.

In a Tuesday post, Yair criticized Amnon Abramovitz, calling him a "garbage can, stupid, and a Soviet propagandist...the Nation of Israel hates him."

Many journalists, such as Guy Peleg from Channel 2 and Hadas Shteif from Army Radio, slammed Yair and asked whether he learned such words from his parents.

Responding on Wednesday to the criticism, Yair wrote, "It's interesting that all of these leftist media personalities, who claim that it's forbidden to criticize Amnon Abramowitz because of his service in the IDF, have been butchering my father's personality, embarrassing him, belittling him, falsely accusing him, and drinking his blood with a straw for the past thirty years."

Yair noted that his father was an officer in the elite Sayeret Matkal military unit, who was "injured while rescuing the Sabena [Flight 571], was nearly killed several times during his military service, and lost his brother Yonatan, an Israeli hero [during Operation Entebbe]. And they even dare to belittle [Yonatan] (such as in Assaf Arel's program)."

"Hypocrisy and double standards are the supporting pillars of the left," he wrote in a post. "Incitement by the left and Arabs = freedom of expression. Anything the right says (even if it is said in the most honorable fashion) = incitement."

An hour later, Yair added, "Okay, so if I understood the leftists' responses properly, for terrorists who kill Jews, [Joint Arab List MK] Hanin Zoabi, and the heads of the Islamist Movement in Israel, who are working to provoke a new intifada, it's important to preserve the freedom of expression. But I have no right to freedom of expression, or to express my views on Facebook, because three years ago I went to a strip club. That's leftist logic."