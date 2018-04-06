Yair Netanyahu's new job

New employer says PM Netanyahu's son is 'intelligent,' 'has an amazing ability to express himself.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's son Yair has begun working as Shurat Hadin's social media manager.

Shurat Hadin is a legal organization which works to fight terror and terror supporters, as well as those who transfer funds for the purpose of terror activities.

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, who serves as Shurat Hadin's CEO, said 26-year-old Yair is "very intelligent" and has "an amazing ability to express himself."

"He connects what is happening in Israel and in the world with the organization's social media activities, and so far he's doing good work," she said.

"Every legal campaign needs to be accompanied by a public campaign, which includes use of social media. The world is at a turning point, and we want to be effective in courts.

"For this reason, we need to have social media activity accompanying [our campaigns], since this is a good way to get our message to countries' leaders, legislators, and laypeople."