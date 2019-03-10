Schumer blasts Trump: You redefined chutzpah

Senate Minority Leader livid after Trump says that the Democratic party has become an “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer fired back at US President Donald Trump, after he said on Friday that the Democratic party has become an “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party.

“For the president, who when neo-Nazis marched in Charlottesville in front of a synagogue and said ‘burn it down’ and he said ‘both sides’ are to blame, this is a new divisive low,” wrote Schumer on Facebook.

“His comments show the president is only interested in playing the politics of division and not in fighting anti-Semitism. Mr. President, you have redefined chutzpah,” added Schumer.

Trump’s comments on Friday came after the House of Representatives passed a broad resolution that called out bigotry of all kinds without directly condemning Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over her anti-Semitic remarks.

“Democrats have become an anti-Israel party. They’ve become an anti-Jewish party. I think the vote was a disgrace,” the president told reporters at the White House lawn.

Trump added that most lawmakers would agree that the resolution, which did not mention Omar name, was a disgrace “if you get an honest answer.”

The final vote on the resolution was 407 to 23—with 23 Republicans voting no, and all Democrats, including Omar, voting yes.

The resolution originally condemned anti-Semitism but was rewritten and its final draft was expanded Thursday afternoon to condemn all forms of bigotry, including white supremacy. Republicans characterized the watering down of the resolution as a ploy to distract from Omar’s remarks which had prompted the resolution in the first place.

Omar recently came under fire after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

This week she caused another uproar when, at a public event, she appeared to refer to domestic support for Israel as “allegiance to a foreign country”.

Omar had previously tweeted in 2012 that “Israel hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” Omar subsequently apologized for her comments and deleted the tweet.