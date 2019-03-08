AIPAC: Charges of dual loyalty are anti-Semitic

AIPAC issued a statement on Thursday night after the US House of Representatives approved by an overwhelming majority a measure broadly condemning anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred.

“Charges of dual loyalty are anti-Semitic & insult millions of patriotic Americans –Jewish & non-Jewish– who stand by Israel. Our alliance with Israel is in the US national interest. We will not be deterred from exercising our right to advocate for a strong US-Israel relationship,” tweeted the organization.

The measure condemning "anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, and other forms of bigotry" was passed by a vote of 407-23 earlier on Thursday.

It had initially only included a condemnation of anti-Semitism but had been changed and rewritten due to objections from some Democrats.

The resolution was triggered by recent anti-Semitic statements made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim congresswoman from Minnesota.

Omar recently came under fire after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

This week she caused another uproar when, at a public event, she appeared to refer to domestic support for Israel as “allegiance to a foreign country”, leading the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives to work on the new resolution.

The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America welcomed the passage of Thursday’s resolution.

Orthodox Union Executive Director for Public Policy, Nathan Diament, stated, "The Orthodox Jewish community welcomes the clarity of the Resolution's statements repudiating anti-Semitism and we appreciate the work of key Congressional leaders -- including Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Hoyer and Chairman Engel -- in shaping the Resolution and securing its passage.”

“While we certainly agree with the full scope of the Resolution's content, and that all forms of intolerance and bigotry - including anti-Muslim bigotry - must be rejected, it would have been better for the House of Representatives to respond to recent incidents of anti-Semitism with a Resolution exclusively addressing that topic. (The House could have separately passed a Resolution addressing other forms of intolerance and bigotry.) The Orthodox Union will work with all people of good will in Congress and beyond to combat anti-Semitism in all its forms," he added.

Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane said, "The Orthodox Jewish community welcomes the vote in Congress to repudiate anti-Semitism in the wake of the most recent statements made by Rep. Ilhan Omar. In the Orthodox Jewish community in particular, we have seen a terribly disturbing rise in anti-Semitic assaults and attacks.”

Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Allen Fagin added, “Congress must be unequivocal in pushing back on the rise of hate and prejudice against American Jews. And, if there is another incident of a Member of Congress repeatedly espousing anti-Semitism, we expect the Congressional Leadership to take even stronger action in response.”