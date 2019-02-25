Islamic Jihad: Our missiles can hit Netanya and beyond

Islamic Jihad spokesman claims his organization is developing long-range missiles that can hit targets north of Netanya.

Abu Hamza, the official spokesman of the Al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad's military-terrorist wing, claimed on Sunday that his organization possesses missiles capable of striking targets located north of the Israeli city of Netanya.

In an interview with Al-Alam TV, Abu Hamza said that Islamic Jihad engineers had succeeded in developing missiles capable of hitting Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Netanya and even north of it, stressing that what was taken by force would only be returned by force.

He warned the "Zionist enemy" by saying that the Islamic Jihad's missile unit was prepared to respond to any foolish act Israel would commit by turning the towns and communities in Israel into "hell."

"The Zionist enemy has no place on the land of Palestine, it has to get out of this blessed land or it will suffer severe blows one by one," he threatened.

The Islamic Jihad has upped its anti-Israel rhetoric recently. Last month, one of the organization’s leaders threatened that the group would attack Israel’s big cities.

In another instance, Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala called the Israelis "the new Nazi murderers."