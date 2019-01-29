Islamic Jihad: We will attack Israel's big cities

Yusuf al-Hasayna, a member of the Islamic Jihad's “political bureau,” said that the military capabilities of the “Palestinian resistance organizations” have increased significantly in recent years.



In an interview with the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan, Hasayna said that the “Palestinian resistance organizations are prepared to respond to any Israeli aggression and to transfer the campaign to the Israeli home front by attacking the big cities in Israel.”



Hasayna asserted that the Islamic Jihad has strong and developing relations with Syria and Iran, and that this front will allow the prevention of the “Deal of the Century,” the US diplomatic initiative, and other plans aimed at eliminating the “Palestinian problem.”

He said that the Israeli threats did not cause the “Palestinian people” to fear, and that the “organizations of the struggle,” including the “military wing” of the Islamic Jihad, had prepared “surprises” if war broke out in Gaza, thanks to the military, material and political aid of Iran and Syria.