Islamic Jihad leader: Israelis are the new Nazis

Ziad al-Nakhala, leader of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, said on Wednesday that the "Palestinian people" are fighting against the "Israeli occupation" better and more aggressively than in the past thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a speech in Beirut on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Nakhala said that Iran had never hesitated to support and back the Palestinian cause despite the siege imposed on it and the wars in which it has been involved.

"We know for a fact that the invaders (Israel -ed.) will not win even if their strength increases, because we are the owners of the land and the history," said Nakhala, who called the Israelis "the new Nazi murderers."

In a direct appeal to Arabs and Muslims, Nakhala asked, "Do you not see what the invading Jews are doing with our people every day?"

He stressed that "the Palestinian people will fight for Palestine and Al-Quds, and every day our courageous people prove that they are greater than all conspiracies, greater than injustice and greater than the murderers."

The Islamic Jihad, much like Hamas, has enjoyed support from Iran. In 2016, Iran pledged to provide $70 million in annual assistance to the terror group's "jihad" against the State of Israel.

Nakhala recently visited Iran where he expressed his appreciation for Tehran's support for the Palestinians and their struggle.

During the visit, Nakhala met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who told him that “resistance and fighting the usurper Zionist regime” is the only way for Palestinians to gain their rights.

The Islamic Jihad leader also met with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who predicted that Palestinian Arabs will eventually “establish a government in Tel Aviv” and added, “Palestine will remain powerful and the Palestinian nation’s final victory will take place in near future with the grace of God.”