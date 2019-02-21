Woman killed in accident in central Israel

40-year-old pronounced dead in hospital after suffering critical injuries in accident involving two vehicles near the Geha interchange.

A 40-year-old woman was killed overnight Wednesday in an accident involving two vehicles on Highway 4, near the Geha interchange in central Israel.

The woman was evacuated in critical condition to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where doctors pronounced her dead after prolonged resuscitation efforts.

A 40-year-old man was also injured in the accident. He, too, was evacuated to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer and is listed in moderate condition.

Following the accident, Highway 4 has been blocked to traffic from the Morasha junction to the south.

On Wednesday morning, five people were injured when a vehicle collided with a concrete barricade on Highway 1, near the Mitzpe Yericho junction in the Binyamin region.

A Magen David Adom team that arrived at the scene evacuated a two-year-old toddler who suffered serious injuries to the Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem. A woman in her 30s who was seriously injured was evacuated by a military helicopter to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his thirties, was moderately to severely injured and was evacuated by the Red Crescent to a hospital in Jericho.

Another 35-year-old man was seriously injured and evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. The fifth victim is a woman in her 20s who suffered moderate injuries and evacuated to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The accident occurred just 24 hours after Yosef Avishav Amichai and Uri Mandel, of Ofra, were killed in a collision between a private car and a truck on Highway 60, near Eli.