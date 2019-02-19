Two dead in accident near Eli

Two people killed, one moderately injured, in collision between private car and truck in Samaria.

Two people were killed on Tuesday morning in an accident involving a private vehicle and a truck on Highway 60 near the community of Eli in Samaria.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated a 30-year-old person who suffered serious injuries and the driver of the truck, who suffered moderate injuries, for treatment at the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospitals in Jerusalem.

The road has been blocked to traffic in both directions. Police officers are at the scene.