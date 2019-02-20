Toddler seriously injured in accident in Binyamin region

Five injured, including three seriously, after vehicle collides with concrete barrier near Mitzpe Yericho junction.

Five people were injured early Wednesday morning when a vehicle collided with a concrete barricade on Highway 1, near the Mitzpe Yericho junction in the Binyamin region.

A Magen David Adom team that arrived at the scene evacuated a two-year-old toddler who suffered serious injuries to the Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem. A woman in her 30s who was seriously injured was evacuated by a military helicopter to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his thirties, was moderately to severely injured and was evacuated by the Red Crescent to a hospital in Jericho.

Another 35-year-old man was seriously injured and evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. The fifth victim is a woman in her 20s who suffered moderate injuries and evacuated to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The accident occurred just 24 hours after Yosef Avishav Amichai and Uri Mandel, of Ofra, were killed in a collision between a private car and a truck on Highway 60, near Eli.