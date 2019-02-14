

Final results for Likud list in Following recount, Edelstein remains at top, Erdan overtakes Sa'ar by only 7 votes to regain third. Haskel - 22, Kara - 24, Glick - 25.

Yoni Kempinski Likud conference The Likud's national list was finalized following its primaries last week. The Likud court on Wednesday evening ordered a recount of the ballots in the party's primaries that were held last week. The decision was made following complaints of irregularities in the overall vote count.



According to the results published, Knesset Speaker Edelstein remains at the top, Yisrael Katz is in second place, Erdan overtook Sa'ar by only seven votes and regained third place, Sa'ar took fourth place, Regev fifth, Levin sixth and Galant seventh.



Former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat took eighth place, Gila Gamliel ninth, Dichter tenth, Elkin - 11, Haim Katz - 12, Tzachi Hanegbi - 13, Ofir Akunis - 14, Yuval Steinitz 15, Tzipi Hotovely - 16, Dudi Amsalem - 17, Amir Ohana - 18, Yoav Kisch - 19, David Bitan - 20, Miki Zohar - 21, Sharren Haskel - 22, Keren Barak - 23, Ayoub Kara - 24, and Yehuda Glick - 25.

