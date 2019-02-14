Final Likud list: Sa'ar in third place, Erdan in fourth

Votes in Likud primaries recounted following claims of irregularities. Edelstein, Yisrael Katz and Miri Regev at the top of the list.

The Likud court on Wednesday evening ordered a recount of the ballots for the district representatives in the party's primaries that were held last week. The decision was made following complaints of irregularities in the overall vote count.

Following the recount, it was determined that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein is in first place, followed by Minister Yisrael Katz. Former Minister Gideon Sa'ar is now in third place, ahead of Minister Gilad Erdan and Minister Miri Regev.

Minister Yariv Levin is in sixth place, Minister Yoav Galant is seventh, followed by former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, Minister Gila Gamliel and MK Avi Dichter.

The next spots on the list are as follows: Minister Ze’ev Elkin, Minister Haim Katz, Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, Minister Ofir Akunis, Minister Yuval Steinitz, Deputy Minister Tzipi Hotovely, MK David Amsalem, MK Amir Ohana, MK Yoav Kisch, MK David Bitan, MK Miki Zohar and MK Sharren Haskel.