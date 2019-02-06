After counting all the votes in the Likud primaries, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein was found to have come in first place, Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz came in second place, third was Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan and fourth was Gidon Sa'ar.
The top five is closed by Culture Minister Miri Regev, followed by Ministers Yoav Galant, Yariv Levin, and Gila Gamliel, together with former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat and MK Avi Dichter.
Likud List:
1. Benjamin Netanyahu (Chairman)
2. Yuli Edelstein
3. Yisrael Katz
4. Gilad Erdan
5. Gidon Sa'ar
6. Miri Regev
7. Yoav Galant
8. Nir Barkat
9. Yariv Levin
10. Gila Gamliel
11. Avi Dichter
12. Zeev Elkin
13. Tzachi Hanegbi
14. Ofir Akunis
15. Tzipi Hotovely
16. Chaim Katz
17. Yuval Steinitz
18. David Amsalem
19. Idan Pinchas (Shfela District)
20. Amir Ohana
21. Choice of chairman
22. Ofir Katz (Galilee District)
23. Etty Atia (Dan district)
24. Yoav Kish
25. David Bitan
26. Keren Barak (New woman)
27. Shlomo Karai (Negev District)
28. Choice of chairman
29. Miki Zohar
30. Avraham Negosa (New immigrant)
31. Michal Shir (Tel Aviv District)
32. Mulla Patin (non-Jew)
33. Keti Sheetrit (New woman)
34. May Golan (Young people)
35. Uzi Dayan (Coastal Plain District)
Sharren Haskel, Yehuda Glick, Ayoob Kara, Oren Hazan, Anat Berko, Nurit Koren, Nava Boker, and Yaron Mazuz did not receive realistic slots on the list.
Prime Minister Netanyahu can secure the 21st place for whomever he wants. If his proposal is approved - as it appears - he will be given the option securing two more slots, in places 28 and 36, for people of his choice.