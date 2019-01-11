Iran accuses US of 'hysteria'

Iran foreign ministry spokesman claims US suffering from "hysteria" ever since it left nuclear deal.

Iran on Friday claimed the United States is suffering from “hysteria” over its inability to find alternatives to the nuclear deal it walked away from last year.

Washington “pulled out of a comprehensive and legitimate agreement achieved through negotiation, and is now afflicted with chronic hysteria as it can’t find an alternative to it”, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on his Telegram channel, according to AFP.

US President Donald Trump withdrew last May from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which he has said is “the worst deal ever negotiated”.

The US has since imposed two rounds of sanctions on Iran, the latest of which went into effect in November.

Ghasemi’s comments follow Thursday’s speech by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during which he criticized Iran.

Pompeo vowed that the US “will not ease our campaign to stop Iran’s malevolent influence and actions against this region and the world. The nations of the Middle East will never enjoy security, achieve economic stability, or advance the dreams of their people if Iran’s revolutionary regime persists on its current course.”

He also reiterated that the US “fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against the Iranian regime’s aggressive adventurism. We will continue to ensure that Israel has the military capacity to do so decisively.”

Ghasemi called Pompeo’s proposed plan “a path with no benefit for America” and said that it proves the current US administration is the enemy of Iran and its people.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday blasted the US following Pompeo’s speech, writing on Twitter, “Whenever/wherever US interferes, chaos, repression and resentment follow. The day Iran mimics US clients & Pompeo’s ‘human rights models’—be it the Shah or current butchers—to become a ‘normal’ country is the day hell freezes over. Best for the US to just get over loss of Iran.”

