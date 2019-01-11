Iran's Zarif: Wherever US interferes, chaos follows

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday blasted the United States after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his speech in Cairo that “when America retreats, chaos often follows.”

“Whenever/wherever US interferes, chaos, repression and resentment follow. The day Iran mimics US clients & Pompeo’s ‘human rights models’—be it the Shah or current butchers—to become a ‘normal’ country is the day hell freezes over. Best for the US to just get over loss of Iran,” tweeted Zarif.

In his speech, Pompeo was highly critical of Iran, vowing that the US “will not ease our campaign to stop Iran’s malevolent influence and actions against this region and the world. The nations of the Middle East will never enjoy security, achieve economic stability, or advance the dreams of their people if Iran’s revolutionary regime persists on its current course.”

He also reiterated that the US “fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against the Iranian regime’s aggressive adventurism. We will continue to ensure that Israel has the military capacity to do so decisively.”

In May, the Secretary of State listed a dozen demands that he said could make up a new agreement with Tehran following the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal. Iran rejected those demands outright.

In July, Pompeo blasted the corruption in Iran, saying it shows the Islamic Republic “is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government.”

More recently, the Secretary of State issued a stark warning to Iran, making clear Washington will take direct action against Tehran for any attacks, even those using proxy forces, against US interests.