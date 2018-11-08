Anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn caught on video

NYPD circulating surveillance video of group of teens who it says carried out series of recent anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn.

The New York Police Department is circulating surveillance video of a group of preteens and teens who it says has carried out a series of recent anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn, JTA reported on Wednesday.

The incidents include a metal pipe thrown through the window of a synagogue in the hasidic neighborhood of Williamsburg on November 3 during afternoon services on Shabbat.

The same day, police say, the group pushed a 10-year-old hasidic girl to the ground. In a separate incident, the group also knocked the hat off a 14-year-old hasidic boy.

The 12- to 15-year-olds seen on the video are black and wearing hoodies, the online news site Vos Iz Neias reported, citing investigators.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the incidents.

The incidents took place just days after a number of synagogues and yeshivas were attacked in the same area.

Seven fires were set outside of Jewish facilities in South Williamsburg, and anti-Semitic graffiti was scrawled on another Brooklyn synagogue.

Last Friday, police arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of being responsible for the fires and graffiti.

The suspect was later identified as James Polite, a former intern for then-New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, and a campaign volunteer for former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential bid.