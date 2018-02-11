Anti-Semitic graffiti found in Brooklyn

Anti-Semitic graffiti reading "Kill all the Jews" was found daubed in Brooklyn's Union Temple, canceling a political event that was supposed to take place there.

The New York Post reported that the inscriptions were discovered near the synagogue's steps and on the walls of the second and fifth floors. Local police opened an investigation.

A synagogue in Irvine, California, was also defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti overnight Tuesday, just days after the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

According to NBC Los Angeles, employees arriving for work spotted the vandalism at the Beth Jacob Congregation at about 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The vandals spray-painted the words “F*** Jews” on the walls of the building, the report said. A spokesperson for the Irvine Police Department said police believe the graffiti was spray-painted overnight.

A Jewish day school in Toronto was also vandalized by graffiti last month supporting the Hamas terrorist organization.

“Free Palestine,” “Long Live Palestine” and “Long Life to the Hamas” were on signs in front of the Leo Baeck Day School. The vandalism occurred the previous evening, which was observed as Thanksgiving in Canada.