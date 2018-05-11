Vandals hit Brooklyn synagogue during prayers

Metal pole smashes through synagogue window during prayer service, following string of attacks on Jewish institutions.

A metal pole was hurled through the window of a synagogue in Brooklyn over the weekend, as worshippers held prayer services inside.

According to police, a group of four teenage vandals threw the metal pole through the synagogue’s glass window at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, while worshippers were praying.

The four suspects fled the scene shortly after they threw the pole, police said.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident and are attempting to identify and apprehend the suspects.

No injuries were reported, but more than $250 in damage was caused.

The incident took place just days after a number of synagogues and yeshivas were attacked in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn last week.

Seven fires were set outside of Jewish facilities in South Williamsburg, and anti-Semitic graffiti was scrawled on another Brooklyn synagogue.

On Friday, police arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of being responsible for the fires and graffiti.

The suspect was later identified as James Polite, a former intern for then- New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, and a campaign volunteer for President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential bid.