US condemns Be'er Sheva rocket attack

US Special envoy slammed the Hamas terrorist organization which rules the Gaza Strip after a rocket fired from Gaza destroyed a home in Be'er Sheva.

"This morning schools across Beer Sheva, Israel were closed because of rocket attacks from Gaza. Once again, the regime in Gaza sets back the world’s efforts to better the lives of Palestinians in Gaza and endangers & harms Israelis," Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

In the attack, a Gaza rocket fell directly on a Be'er Sheva home, causing damage and sending several people to the city's Soroka Hospital. The rocket was later found to contain an unusually large amount of explosive material.

The IDF attributed the rocket attack to the Hamas terror organization, a claim denied by Hamas leaders.

Hours after the attack, Israeli fighter jets attacked 20 terrorist positions across the Gaza Strip, killing at least one terrorist.

One police officer described the scene when police located the family who lived in the house which was destroyed. "We entered the home and we saw three children and a mother in it, shocked and scared, the entire house was destroyed on top of them. We helped them get out of the house, we called for additional forces, professional - sappers, ambulances."