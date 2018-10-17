Gaza rocket explodes in Be'er Sheva

Sirens heard shortly after 3:30 a.m. in Be’er Sheva and the surrounding area. Rocket explodes near home in the city.

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip overnight Tuesday exploded in near a home in the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva.

Magen David Adom paramedics gave medical treatment to a woman about 50 years of age and a 40-year-old man who suffered light injuries while running to a protected area. In addition, a 20-year-old woman who suffered from shock was evacuated to the Soroka Hospital.

The residents of the home were treated for shock, including a 39-year-old woman and her three children aged nine, ten and twelve. Two other residents who live nearby were treated for shock as well.

A total of nine people were treated by Magen David Adom teams.

In addition, the building sustained damage.

Before the explosion, sirens were heard shortly after 3:30 a.m. local time in Be’er Sheva and the surrounding area.

The IDF confirmed that, in addition to the rocket that exploded in Be’er Sheva, a second missile fired at the same time landed in the sea.

Last Thursday, sirens were heard in and nearby the city of Netivot, as well as in several communities in the Gaza vicinity.

However, the IDF said that the sirens were not a result of a rocket attack but rather were sounded after the Iron Dome missile defense system was activated following a false alarm.

Tuesday night’s incident took place hours after Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned that Hamas would be dealt a harsh blow if the escalation in the region continues.

Speaking following a security assessment, Liberman said that Israel is “not prepared to accept the level of violence that we see week after week…We have exhausted all the options, all the possibilities, and now the time has come to make decisions."

He then added, “We must strike Hamas hard, and this is the only way to bring the situation back to normal and lower the violence threshold to 0 or almost 0, or to the level of March 29.”