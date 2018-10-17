'Sovereign country can't tolerate constant attacks'

Be'er Sheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich on Wednesday responded to the rocket which struck his city a few hours earlier.

The rocket, fired from Gaza, was found to contain an unusually high amount of explosive material. It caused damage to a private home and several people were evacuated to a local hospital.

Speaking in an interview with Reshet Bet, Danilovich said, "This reality is untenable. What's been happening in the Jewish towns around Gaza for many months already is an impossible reality."

"A sovereign country cannot allow this to be its routine. This is a routine that we are not willing to live with, and the State of Israel must provide solutions."

The IDF has opened an investigation into why the Iron Dome missile defense system failed to shoot down the rocket before it reached Be'er Sheva.

According to Channel 10, no Gazans were killed in the IDF's retaliatory bombing, since the IDF's jets only attacked empty guard posts and fields..

Former Knesset Member Dr. Michael Ben-Ari called on IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and the cabinet ministers to resign.

"You'd be surprised," he said. "It seems that restraint and acceptance in the face of terror are increasing (Hamas') desire for more. The IDF is attacking empty bases, and the results will be very bitter. Eizenkot and the security cabinet should hand in the keys."