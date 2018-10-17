EU: Rocket fire towards Israel must stop immediately

EU calls for 'de-escalation.' 'The cycle of violence and despair must be broken. Only a political solution can put an end to the violence.'

The European Union (EU) called for “de-escalation” following the rocket attacks from Gaza into Israeli territory last night and the subsequent Israeli response.

Early Wednesday morning, a rocket shot from Gaza exploded in the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva.

The rocket destroyed a private home and nine people were treated for shock, including several evacuated to Soroka Hospital.

Another rocket was shot towards the coastal region of Gush Dan and landed in the ocean.

In response to the attacks, the IDF carried out a series of strikes on terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including one strike which targeted a terror cell as it was preparing to launch a rocket into Israel, and another strike which destroyed a terror tunnel extending from Gaza into Israel.

On Wednesday afternoon, the European External Action Service (EEAS) - the diplomatic service of the EU - said that “The rocket and mortar fire by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards Israel must stop immediately. Indiscriminate attacks against civilians are completely unacceptable.”

“The first priority now is for de-escalation,” the EEAS continued. The cycle of violence and despair has to be broken. Only a political solution can put an end to the violence.”