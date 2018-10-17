Watch: Terror tunnel destroyed in Gaza Strip
IDF destroys terror tunnel which extended into Israel from Khan Yunis region, as part of offensive following rocket attack in Be'er Sheva.
Gaza airstrike
Flash 90
