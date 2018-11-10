'Code red' sirens sounded in Gaza vicinity, central Negev

“Code red” alarms were heard Thursday morning in and nearby the city of Netivot, as well as in several communities in the Gaza vicinity.



Residents who live in the area where the sirens were heard report the sound of explosions. The IDF is investigating whether rockets were fired at the area.

Earlier this morning, it was reported that security activity was taking place in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, as a result of which several roads were closed to vehicular traffic.



However, no official announcement has yet been issued by the IDF, and no special instructions have been issued to residents.



In recent days there has been an escalation in clashes between IDF forces and terrorists on the Gaza Strip border, which included the arson of security infrastructure and the throwing of objects and explosive devices at IDF forces.



In addition, there has been a significant increase in the number of kite terror attacks in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, which have caused a number of fires.