Hamas unfazed by Liberman's threats

The Hamas terrorist organization was unfazed on Tuesday by the threats made by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman against the group.

Liberman, speaking following an assessment of the situation in Gaza, made clear that Israel is “not prepared to accept the level of violence that we see week after week…We have exhausted all the options, all the possibilities, and now the time has come to make decisions."

He then added, “We must strike Hamas hard, and this is the only way to bring the situation back to normal and lower the violence threshold to 0 or almost 0, or to the level of March 29.”

Despite Israel's threats, violent incidents along the border fence between Israel and Gaza continued on Tuesday.

A Hamas-affiliated news agency reported that Palestinian Arab youths attacked IDF forces, burned equipment, and some even managed to break through the border fence east of Dir al-Balah.

In a defiant message to Israel, the Supreme National Committee of the Hamas-sponsored March of the Return announced a plan of action for this Friday as well.

This week’s planned disturbances will take place under the heading "Gaza is revolting and the West Bank supports." Confrontations are expected at all points of friction along the Gaza border.

The so-called “March of the Return” border riots have been ongoing every Friday since March 30. Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Al-Zahar recently made clear that the border riots will continue until they achieve their goals.

“The Marches of Return will not end, no matter how much pressure they put on us,” al-Zahar stressed.