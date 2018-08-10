New testimonies from murderous attack

A security source said today that the capture of Ashraf Na'alua, the Muslim who carried out the Barkan industrial zone attack in which two Jews were murdered and another woman was injured, is "a matter of days, not hours".

The Shin Bet security service estimates the Barkan terrorist did not intend to leave the attack alive, so he may not have prepared himself a hiding place, adding that security forces are now focusing on circles close to the terrorist.

Since the attack, extensive searches have been carried out with participation of the IDF and Shin Bet in attempt to track down the terrorist who bound and then murdered Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi.

Additionally, Kann News reported testimonies from the murders revealed the terrorist had forced an Arab worker to handcuff the victim. It was also reported that the terrorist threatened to shoot a cleaning woman if he did not do so, and then released him unharmed. The cleaning woman was interrogated by the GSS but was not arrested.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu this evening addressed the Barkan attack and the ongoing pursuit of the terrorist. "We're sorry today when we say goodbye to Kim Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi. G-d will avenge them. We'll catch this abominable murderer and he'll get what's coming to him."

"The blood of Israeli citizens won't be abandoned," added Netanyahu.