Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took part Monday evening in the dedication of a synagogue at the Ein Keshetot archaeological site in the Golan Heights.

Netanyahu referred to the deadly attack in the Barkan Industrial Zone yesterday and the hunt for the terrorist who has not been caught yet. "We are sorry today when we say goodbye to Kim Yehezkel and Ziv Hagbi. G-d will avenge them. We will catch this abominable murderer and he will get what is coming to him."

"The blood of Israeli citizens will not be abandoned," added Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister also addressed the importance of the Golan Heights to the State of Israel."We see today what is happening on the other side of the border, Iran's military buildup and the aggression of the terror fanatics, against which we will continue to stand firm and determined. Israel on the Golan is a guarantee of the stability of the space around us. Israel's presence on the Golan is a fact that the international community must recognize, and as long as it depends on me, the Golan, will always remain under Israeli sovereignty, because otherwise we will accept Iran and Hezbollah on the shores of the Kinneret."

"Iran and Hizbullah are constantly trying to establish a force against us that will act against the Golan Heights and the Galilee, and as long as it depends on me, we will continue to thwart this. We will continue to act decisively against Iran's attempts to develop another front against us in the Golan and Syria and we will act against its attempts to deliver deadly weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon," added Netanyahu.

He added that he would discuss the issue at his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I know that President Putin understands my commitment to Israel's security, and I know that he also understands the importance I attach to the Golan Heights, which we all attribute to the Golan Heights and the heritage of Israel."