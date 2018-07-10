Terror attack celebrated in Gaza

Gazans hand out candy to celebrate Barkan terror attack in which 2 Israelis were murdered.

Arabs in the Gaza Strip distributed candy in celebration the attack in the Barkan industrial zone, where two Israelis were murdered Sunday morning

The images published by the Prime Minister's spokesman in Arabic, Ophir Gendelman, show Arabs handing sweets to passers-by in the street.

Gendelman wrote that this is part of an ordinary and disgusting tradition in Palestinian Arab society that encourages the culture of death and the adoration of murderers.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett stated: “While Israel endures terrible sadness, Hamas is handing out candies and Abbas is looking after salaries. We must stop this celebration. The State of Israel is obliged to ensure the security of its citizens. We must restore the deterrence.”