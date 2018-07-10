

'Hamas is giving out candies' Education Minister Bennett slams Hamas, PA, following brutal murders in Barkan Industrial Zone. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Bennett Education Minister and Chairman of the Jewish Home party Naftali Bennett spoke about the attack this morning in the Barkan Industrial Zone in which Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi were murdered.



“Like every day, this morning, Ziv and Kim took their children to kindergarten and school, and went to work in the Barkan Industrial Zone. They did not imagine it would be the last time they would see their children. This morning, a cruel terrorist cut their lives short, and injured another worker. Kai, who is one and a half, will not know Mommy, and Ziv's three children will never again play with their Dad,” Bennett said in a statement published by the Education Ministry.



The Minister stressed, “While Israel endures terrible sadness, Hamas is handing out candies and Abbas is looking after salaries. We must stop this celebration. The State of Israel is obliged to ensure the security of its citizens. We must restore the deterrence.”



He concluded, “The entire nation of Israel shares the sorrow of the families. May the memories of the victims be blessed.”





