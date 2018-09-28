Erekat: Netanyahu victimizing the criminal

Palestinian Authority (PA) chief negotiator Saeb Erekat on Thursday evening accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of “victimizing the criminal” following the Prime Minister’s speech at the UN General Assembly.

“Netanyahu’s speech is a combination of old and well-known talking points that conclude on victimizing the criminal and blaming the victim. His speech further exposes Israel’s systematic denial of our right to exist, to live in freedom and to celebrate our national identity,” said Erekat in a statement.

“The reality on the ground in occupied Palestine is a manifestation of what Israel is: a colonial- apartheid state. Despite the oppression, racism and daily violence, the proud and resilient people of Palestine will continue to remain steadfast and to believe in the achievement of our inalienable rights, to live in freedom and in dignity,” he continued.

“For the Israeli government, not only the issues of Jerusalem and the Palestinian refugees are off the table, but also Palestine's very existence,” concluded Erekat’s statement.

In his speech, Netanyahu blasted PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas for opposing the Jewish people to have a right to their own state and for asserting that the Nationality Law approved by the Knesset proves that Israel is a racist, apartheid state.

“President Abbas, you should know better. You wrote a dissertation denying the Holocaust. Your Palestinian Authority imposes death sentences on Palestinians for selling land to Jews. Did you hear that? If a Jew buys an apartment, a piece of land anywhere in the Palestinian territories, the Palestinian who sold him that land is executed. That’s what the law says,” said Netanyahu.

“President Abbas, you proudly pay Palestinian terrorists who murder Jews. In fact, the more they slay, the more you pay. That’s in their law too. And you condemn Israel’s morality? You call Israel racist?”

“This is not the way to peace. This is not the way to achieve the peace we all want and need and to which Israel remain committed. This body should not be applauding the head of a regime that pays terrorists. The UN should condemn such a despicable policy,” said the Prime Minister.

The Nationality Law states that Israel is the Jewish people's nation state and establishes as law Israel's flag, symbols, the Hebrew language, and various other items mentioned in the Declaration of Independence.

The law does not affect the rights of minority citizens in Israel, but has been criticized by Arab countries which claimed that it is discriminatory.

Erekat previously claimed the law “aims at destroying the two-state solution and replacing it with an apartheid regime.”