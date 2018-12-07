Netanyahu: 'Vast majority' support Nationality Law

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke at the state memorial ceremony for Ze'ev Jabotinsky on Mount Herzl on Thursday evening. During his address, the prime minister spoke about the coalition's efforts to pass the Nationality Law.

"Jabotinsky stuck to one basic value, preserving our national uniqueness in our homeland, and he did not believe that we could preserve our national uniqueness in a place other than our homeland. This is the basis for everything else. He said that we must preserve our national uniqueness here in Israel," Israel said at the start of his address.

"This principle is also what guides us in drafting the Nationality Law, which I hope to pass soon in the Knesset," the prime minister said. "In Israeli democracy, we will continue to guarantee the rights of the individual and the group, they will continue to be guaranteed, but the majority also has rights, and the majority rules. The vast majority of the people want to ensure the Jewish character of our state for generations to come.

"This combination of the right of the nation and the rights of the individual, this combination is the meaning of the words "Jewish and democratic state," and Jabotinsky undoubtedly believed in this principle, sanctified it, fought for it, and we continue it," Netanyahu said.