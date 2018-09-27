Watch live: PM Netanyahu speaks at UN

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday revealed that Iran has a secret nuclear warehouse.

Speaking at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Netanyahu said, "When I spoke here three years ago, Israel stood alone among the nations. Of the nearly 200 countries that sit in this hall, only Israel openly opposed the nuclear deal with Iran."

"We oppose it because the deal was based on a fundamental lie, that Iran is not seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

"Israel exposed that lie earlier this year. Last February, Israel conducted a daring raid on Iran's secret atomic archive. We obtained over 100,000 documents and videos that had been stashed in vaults in an innocent-looking building in the heart of Tehran."

"In May we exposed the site of Iran's secret atomic archive. Today I'm revealing the site of a second facility, Iran's secret atomic warehouse."

The warehouse, he said, is used for "storing massive amounts of equipment and material from Iran's secret nuclear weapons program."

"Since we raided the atomic archive, they've been busy cleaning out the atomic warehouse," Netanyahu said, noting that Iranian officials removed 15kg (33 lbs) of radioactive material from the warehouse last month, and spread it around Tehran in order to get rid of the evidence.

The site contained as much as 300 tons of nuclear-related equipment and material, he added.

Questioning Iran's motives in keeping its nuclear archive and atomic warehouse secret, Netanyahu emphasized that Iran "hasn't abandoned its goal to develop nuclear weapons."

"In fact, it planned to use both of these sites in a few years, when the time would be right to break out the atom bomb.

"Rest assured that won't happen. It won't happen, because what Iran hides, Israel will find." He also noted that like Iran's atomic archive, the second site is an "innocent-looking compound."

Though Israel shared its intelligence with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the organization has not taken any steps to deal with the issue, Netanyahu said.

He also called on IAEA head Yukiya Amano to "do the right thing."

"Go inspect this atomic warehouse, immediately, before the Iranians finish clearing it out," he urged. Turning to the audience, Netanyahu added, "Do you when we were promised that inspections could take place anytime, anywhere? Remember that? Anytime, anywhere? Well, how about inspections right here, right now?"

Turning back to Amano, he demanded that the "other sites we told you about" also be inspected.

"Once and for all, tell the world the truth about Iran."