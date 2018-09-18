Two Gazans killed in border riots

Hamas-run health ministry says Israeli security forces shoot two Gazans dead as clashes along the border continue.

Israeli security forces shot dead two Palestinian Arabs in clashes along the Gaza border on Tuesday evening, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said, according to AFP.

The two men were killed during fresh protests near the Erez checkpoint between Gaza and Israel, the report said.

Hundreds of Gazans approached the border crossing shortly before sunset Tuesday, when the holy day of Yom Kippur was set to begin.

The border riots, dubbed the “March of the Return”, have been occurring every Friday since March 30 but have become more frequent in recent days.

On Monday evening, terrorists suspiciously approached the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip and placed an object adjacent to the fence.

In response, an IDF aircraft fired towards them.

Earlier on Monday, a grenade was found attached to a balloon near the Re'im Junction in the Negev.

On Sunday night, IDF soldiers reported seeing a drone that infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza and fell near the border.

IDF forces began conducting searches along the border area in an attempt to locate the object.

The Erez crossing was closed for a week earlier this month after rioters damaged the crossing.

