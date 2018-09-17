Drone from Gaza enters Israel

IDF soldiers identify drone that infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza. Searches are underway.

IDF soldiers on Sunday night spotted a drone that infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza and fell near the border.

IDF forces are conducting searches along the border area in an attempt to locate the object.

On Friday, some 13,000 Palestinian Arabs rioted at several locations along the Gaza border fence. Some of them threw grenades and explosive devices at IDF soldiers.

One IDF officer was lightly injured in the incident and received medical treatment. In response, the IDF attacked two Hamas positions along the Gaza border.

Hours earlier, on Friday morning, IDF troops neutralized an explosive device that was located near the Gaza border.

The device was discovered near the border fence separating southern Gaza from Israel. No injuries or damages were reported.

Overnight Thursday, a pipe bomb was thrown at IDF soldiers in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip.

There were no injuries among the soldiers. Fire was opened towards three Palestinian Arab suspects who were identified as they crawled towards the security fence. It is unknown if they were injured by the gunfire.