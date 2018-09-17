IDF fires at terrorists near Gaza border

IDF aircraft opens fire towards terrorists who suspiciously approached the security fence in southern Gaza.

Terrorists on Monday evening suspiciously approached the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip and placed an object adjacent to the fence.

In response, an IDF aircraft fired towards them.

Earlier on Monday, a grenade was found attached to a balloon near the Re'im Junction in the Negev.

On Sunday night, IDF soldiers reported seeing a drone that infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza and fell near the border.

IDF forces began conducting searches along the border area in an attempt to locate the object.

On Friday morning, IDF troops neutralized an explosive device that was located near the Gaza border.

The device was discovered near the border fence separating southern Gaza from Israel. No injuries or damages were reported.

Overnight Thursday, a pipe bomb was thrown at IDF soldiers in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip.

There were no injuries among the soldiers. Fire was opened towards three Palestinian Arab suspects who were identified as they crawled towards the security fence. It is unknown if they were injured by the gunfire.